10kg tumour removed from farmer’s abdomen in Hyderabad

By | Published: 1:05 am

Hyderabad: Surgical oncologists from Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS) successfully removed a cancerous tumour weighing 10.23 kg from the abdomen of a patient Srinivas, a farmer from Warangal.

According to the doctors, scans revealed that the tumour was occupying almost 80 per cent of the space in the abdomen and had grown to such an extent that the entire diaphragm of the patient was pushed up, making it difficult to breath.

Due to the stomach size and weight, Srinivas was confined to the house for almost three to four months and also lost close to 10 kgs of weight. The tumour was also compressing on the vital structures in the abdomen including the liver, kidneys, stomach, intestines and major blood vessels.

“The tumour was stuck to the left kidney and pancreas and we had to deal very delicately with these two vital organs. A part of the tumour was also attached to the backbone, which made it even more complicated. It took about six hours to remove the tumour,” said surgical oncologist, KIMS, Dr Nagendra Parvataneni, who led the battery of the surgeons. Later, laboratory tests revealed that the tumour was liposarcoma, a very rare type of cancer.

