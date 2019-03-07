10th Gen Honda Civic unveiled in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:52 am

Hyderabad: The all-new 10th Generation Honda Civic was unveiled by Abdul Ghani, Country head, Procurement, Mylan Labs, and Tollywood directors Srikanth Addala and Hanu Raghavpudi, at Pride Honda showroom, Madhapur on Thursday.

Managing Director of Pride Honda, Suresh Reddy, CEO Pride Honda, Rakesh Naidu, Regional Manager – Honda Cars, Vijay Sudhathia, Area Manager – Honda Cars, Anoop K Saju were present during the launch.

According to a press release, with revolutionary silhouette and sharp body lines and sporty look, the new car comes out with a five star ASEAN N-CAP safety rating and assures segment best fuel economy of 26.8 km in diesel variant.

The vehicle has first in segment safety and convenience features like lanewatch, electric parking brake with brake hold, remote engine starter and advanced features like 17.7 cm display audio, 17.7 cm TFT multi-information display meter among others.

The all-new Civic boasts a sporty and aggressive styling with wide and aerodynamic stance, sharply defined character lines and aggressive new face, the company said in the press release. The exterior of the car is further amplified by its chrome front grill, signature LED headlights, LED daytime running lights and distinctive C shaped LED tail lamps that truly highlights its unique brand identity.

With remarkably spacious interior complemented by a modern and expansive cockpit design, it showcases a completely redesigned cabin and is integrated with premium quality soft-touch materials and an extensive package of intuitive controls, the release added.

On the launch, president and CEO of Honda Cars India, Gaku Nakanishi in New Delhi said, “this is Honda’s 3rd new model introduction in FY19 and the launch of Civic completes our premium sedan line-up in India”.