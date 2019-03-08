10th generation Honda Civic launched in Hyderabad

By | Published: 9:21 pm

Hyderabad: The all-new 10th generation Honda Civic was launched at Sundaram Honda Ranigunj, Secunderabad. This premium car has come up with five variants in five different exterior colours.

Balachander, VP, Sundaram Honda; Sukumar, IAS; Naganna, ACP; Abhiram, son of film producer Suresh Babu; and Abhilagna Das, actress were present during the launch.

According to a press release, with revolutionary silhouette and sharp body lines and sporty look, the new car comes with a five star ASEAN N-CAP safety rating and assures segment best fuel economy of 26.8 km in diesel variant.

The vehicle has first in segment safety and convenience features such as lanewatch, electric parking brake with brake hold, remote engine starter and advanced features such as 17.7 cm display audio, 17.7 cm TFT multi-information display metre among many others.

The all-new Civic boasts a sporty and aggressive styling with wide and aerodynamic stance, sharply defined character lines and aggressive new face, the company said in the press release.

The premium sporty exterior is further amplified by its chrome front grill, signature LED headlights, LED daytime running lights and distinctive C-shaped LED tail lamps that truly highlights its unique brand identity.

With remarkably spacious interior complemented by a modern and expansive cockpit design, it showcases a completely redesigned cabin and is integrated with premium quality soft-touch materials and an extensive package of intuitive controls, the release added.