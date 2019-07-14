11 arrested for gambling in Adilabad

By | Published: 8:09 pm

Adilabad: Adilabad II town police on Sunday raided a gambling den and arrested eleven persons gambling at Khurshid Nagar here. Police, who acted on a tip-off, also seized Rs 26,000 in cash from the possession of the gamblers. They said the accused were identified as Jadhav Sharath, Zakeer Hussain, Kamble Manikyarao, Saddam Ali, Shaik Apsar, Mohammad Gafoor, Shaik Rafeeq, Guglavath Jaith Ram, Shaik Suleman and Kendre Balaji belonging to several parts of the town. The arrested will be produced before a court on Monday, police said.

