11 arrested for smuggling PDS rice in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Rachakonda Police on Thursday arrested 11 persons on charges of illegally procuring Public Distribution System (PDS) rice from beneficiaries and selling them to dealers in Maharashtra at higher rates. Officials seized 180 quintals of rice from their possession.

The arrested persons were Wasim Peer Mohammed, Mohd Dasthageer, Harish Shukur Shaik, Ismail Ibrahim Mullah, Riyaz, Salim Ahmed, Sohail, Shaik Feroz Mustafa, Imtiaz Mohd, K Hanumanthu and Mansoor, all residents of Shaheen Nagar, Balapur and Sholapur of Maharashtra.

According to the police, the suspects had bought the PDS rice from beneficiaries at a low rate and stored the same in a rented house in Al-Jabri Colony in Balapur. “They transported it in trucks to Sholapur and sold it to dealers at higher rates,” police said. In a separate incident, the Hyderabad Commissioner’s Task Force (South) arrested eight persons who were involved in smuggling of PDS rice and seized 122 quintals of PDS rice from them.

Acting on a tip off, the Task Force teams raided six places in Kalapather, Bahadurpura, Bhavaninagar, Rein Bazaar and Santoshnagar. “The eight persons were purchasing the PDS rice from poor persons at Rs 8 per kg and transporting it to Maharashtra and Karnataka to sell it at Rs 14 a kg,” said S Raghavendra, Inspector (Task Force).

