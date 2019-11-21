11 batsmen fall for a duck in U-16 Harris Shield match

By | Published: 5:49 pm

Mumbai: In one of a kind incident, not even a single batsman of the Children’s Welfare Centre School team was able to score a run against Swami Vivekanand School (SVIS) in a U-16 Harris Shield match.

While chasing a mammoth 762-run target on Wednesday, Children’s Welfare Centre School were all-out for just 7 runs, with all runs coming off extras and in the process suffered a massive 754-run defeat at the New Era Cricket Club plot, Azad Maidan.

Earlier, SVIS from Borivali amassed 761/4 in 45 overs with their one batsman — Meet Mayekar — playing an unbeaten knock of 338 runs. His 134-ball delivery knock was studded with seven sixes and 56 boundaries. Krishna Parte (95) and Ishan Roy (67) too made significant contributions.

SVIS — which is also the alma mater of Rohit Sharma — plundered 605/4 in 39 overs but the Children’s Welfare Centre School were penalised 156 runs for not completing their 45 overs in time.

For Swami Vivekanand International School, Alok Pal scalped six wickets conceding just three runs while Varad Vaze picked two.

