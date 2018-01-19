11-day Hyderabad Book Fair begins with more stalls than ever

By | Published: 1:45 am 1:54 am

Hyderabad: The 31st edition of Hyderabad Book Fair was inaugurated by the Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy at the NTR Stadium here on Thursday. A host of dignitaries including Telangana Sahithiya Akademi Chairman Nandini Sidda Reddy, Telangana Press Academy Chairman Allam Narayana, Officer on Special Duty to Chief Minister’s Office Deshapati Srinivas, TSPSC Chairman Ghanta Chankrapani and Hyderabad Book Fair Society Chairman Juluri Gowri Shankar were present on the occasion.

Telugu book publishers were prominently placed and stood out in numbers, while there were a significant number of educational book stalls as well. This year, the number of book stalls has increased from 321 to 331. Children, students, government employees and teachers are allowed entry free of charge at this 11-day exhibition.

Among the first stalls at the venue are one each by the Telangana Sahithiya Akademi and the Department of Language and Culture. The books at the fair here cover several genres, such as short fiction, poetry, novels, essays and cultural criticism. Stalls offering spiritual books are also in a high number here including those of Ramakrishna Math and Sri Ram Chandra Mission. There is a digital book stall for the first time here, while most publishers had either made digital payment available or were making arrangements. Several book stalls hung ‘Paytm’ cards to attract more buyers.

Another highlight was the scientific instrument stall by Star View Traders, selling new hi-tech gizmos such as a mini-electronic microscope that could connect to personal computers, a mobile telescope that could be connected to smartphones, a portable micro lens best used for studying pollen grains, a 32 GB spy pen that could capture audio and video for a range of 50 metres on the press of a button, an army watch featuring a fire starter, macrum survival band, compass and watch, and a new pair of binoculars that could help one see the moon clearly.