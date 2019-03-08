11-day Yadadri Brahmotsavams off to a grand start

By | Published: 7:25 pm

Yadadri-Bhongir: The eleven-day annual Brahmotsavams of Yadadri Sri Lakshminarasimha Swamy temple began on a grand note on Friday.

The grand event began after temple priests performed rituals Swasthiwachan and Rakshabandanam on the shrine at 10 am. This is the third time that annual Brahmotsavams are being held at Balalayam due to the ongoing works at the main temple.

The priests performed Vishwathkshena pooja, followed by samprokshana by sprinkling pooja water at temple and mada veedulu.

Temple Hereditary Chairman B Narsimha Murthy, Executive Officer N Geetha, temple’s main priest Nallandeegal Lakshminarsimhga Charyulu and others attended the poojas.

As part of the Brahmotsavams, Dwajarohanam would be performed on March 9 while the celestial wedding of the presiding deity would be performed at 8 pm on March 14. Several VIPs, including the Governor ESL Narasimhan, will attend the wedding ceremony. ESL Narasimhanwould be at 7 pm on March 16, followed by Chakratheertham on March 17. The Brahmotsavams would conclude on March 18 with Shathaghatabhishekham.

Special arrangements were made on the shrine for the Brahmotsavams and the temple was decked up with colourful lights and flowers.