11 DSPs transferred in Telangana

By | Published: 12:07 am

Hyderabad: Director General of Police M Mahendar Reddy on Monday transferred 11 Deputy Superintendents of Police (DSPs). Former Asifnagar ACP N Narasimha Reddy, who was transferred a few days ago and asked to report at the DGP’s office, was also on the transfers list.

The DSPs along with the new posting is as follows: M Venkata Ramana (Police Training College, Karimnagar); N Narasimha Reddy, T Amrutha Reddy, A Srinivasa Rao and P Subbaiah (Telangana State Police Academy, Hyderabad), S Ranga Rao (CTC, Hyderabad), K Venkateswarlu (asked to report at DGP’s office), M Venkata Ramana Reddy (PTC Warangal), A Srinivasa Rao (PTC, Amberpet), K Giri (DTC, Vikarabad) and K Balakrishnaiah (CTC, Cyberabad).

