11 enterprises from Atal Incubation Centre graduated

By | Business Bureau | Published: 9:02 pm

Hyderabad: About eleven social enterprises from the Atal Incubation Centre-IIIT-Hyderabad’s first cohort of its Akash and Dhanush programme had graduated in an online ceremony.

The enterprises include startups from fields like MedTech, Agritiech, EcoTech, Edtech and FinTech. Organised in association with T-Social Startups Network (TSSN), the event also had a demo day where select startups also pitched in front of investors and ecosystem enablers seeking investment and mentoring support.

Since its inception last year, AIC-IIITH has supported over 20 social enterprise startups and these companies have created 200-plus jobs, generated revenue over Rs 2 crore and raised over Rs 12 crore in funding.

Out of the eleven graduating startups, three startups are from Hyderabad which include CheckRoof – an application that utilises ML and pattern recognition to provide homeowners with rain water harvesting solutions and tools. The second is Ambus Services which is an on-demand ambulance booking application and finally Next Skills 360 which provides kits and toys as a substitute for computers in government and low/medium income schools for IT and programming knowledge.

The other startups are Bengaluru-based 1Money Rur Ebanq Souharda Cooperative Limited, Candiphi Healthcare Private Limited, Pune-based Truspectra India Locus Scaleup Consultants, Kerala-based Xshala Energetics, Mumbai-based Aquatic Livelihoods and Vitthai Agri Solutions, and New Delhi-based Cerelia Nutritech.

