11 Jawans injured in exchange of fire in Sukma

Kothagudem: Around 11 jawans of District Reserve Guard (DRG) sustained injuries in an exchange of fire in the forests of Korajguda hills under Chintagupha police station limits in Sukma district on Saturday.

According to sources, a joint team of DRG, Special Task Force (STF) and CRPF’s Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (CoBRA) launched combing and search operations in Chintagupha, Burkapal and Timelwada areas in the district following a tip-off on a Maoist camp there.

The exchange of fire was said to have taken place at around 2.30 pm between Maoist cadres and the security forces. Firing on either side continued for about two hours, sources said.

The security forces claimed that at least five top-ranking naxals might have been killed in the exchange and an equal number of naxals injured. The jawans were evacuated and shifted to hospital.