11 new COVID-19 cases across Jogulamba Gadwal and Mahabubnagar

Jogulamba Gadwal: A sharp spike has been observed in Jogulamba Gadwal district on Tuesday, as eight new COVID-19 positive cases were reported and confirmed by the Medical and Health Department officials on a single day and the death of a COVID-19 positive patient from the district in Gandhi Hospital on Tuesday evening, bringing the total active COVID-19 patients to 17.

A 55-year-old patient from Gadwal town, who was not among the persons who had attended the Tablighi Jamaat’s congregation in Delhi was admitted to Gandhi Hospital couple of days ago, after he was found to be positive to coronavirus. On Tuesday, he passed away after succumbing to severe illness at Gandhi Hospital. Medical and health officials have been trying to identify the primary contact person or persons from whom the middle-aged person could have contracted the virus as on Tuesday.

However, it is shocking to know that all 17 active patients from Jogulamba Gadwal district were attendees of the Tablighi Jamaat event. The first death in the district, which had sounded the warning bells was that of a senior citizen (above 60 years of age), who had passed away after suffering a heart attack on March 30. His death was not treated as a COVID-19 death, as he was diagnosed positive to the virus after his death. Some of them who had attended his funeral were found positive to the virus.

It was right after the funeral that the district administration had started identifying all those who had attended the religious congregation in Delhi and started quarantining them all. Though results of some of the suspects came back positive which was the reason for the sudden spike in COVID-19 cases in the district, many results were yet to come out as on Tuesday evening.

Situation was also grim in Mahabubnagar district which recorded three new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, which included a 23-day-old infant. The three were primary and secondary contact persons of a person who had attended the Tablighi Jamaat’s event in Delhi, who along with his wife were found positive to coronavirus on March 2. The worrisome thing was that though the father of the infant was not found positive to the virus yet, he had spread the virus to a couple who were his neighbours, as he has been tutoring their children at home.

With the three new cases, the total positive cases in Mahabubnagar were at 10 as on Tuesday, after a COVID-19 positive patient was discharged from Gandhi Hospital couple of days ago.

On Tuesday, Mahabubnagar district administration has imposed total lockdown in BK Reddy Colony and Marlu localities of Mahabubnagar town, after the three new cases were found positive to coronavirus. Officials were busy trying to identify the primary and secondary contacts of those who had attended the Delhi event in the two localities.

In Nagarkurnool district, no new positive cases were reported on Tuesday, putting the active cases at two. Wanaparthy and Narayanpet districts were free from COVID-19 patients as on Tuesday.

