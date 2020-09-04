11 new IPS officers for Telangana

he IPS probationers on Friday took part in the dikshant passing out parade organised at the academy and had an virtual interaction with Prime Minister Narendra Modi

By | Published: 9:18 pm

Hyderabad: Eleven out of 131 probationary IPS officers who underwent nearly two-years training at SVP National Police Academy (SVPNPA) here, were allotted to Telangana.

The IPS probationers on Friday took part in the dikshant passing out parade organised at the academy and had an virtual interaction with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The parade which marked the culmination of training of the IPS Probationers was led by the best probationer DV Kiran Shruti. This batch consists of 121 officers from 71RR (2018 batch) and 10 officers from 70 RR (2017 batch). Out of 131 probationers, 28 were women probationers.

Akhil Mahajan from Jammu and Kashmir is among the 11 IPS probationers allotted to Telangana. Apart from Mahajan, B. Bala Swamy, Birudaraju Rohith Raju, Chennuri Rupesh, all three from Telangana, Gaikwad Vaibhav Raghunath, Harshavardhan and Khare Kiran Prabhakar, from Maharashtra, Ritiraj and Yogesh Gautam, from Bihar, Sneha Mehra of Uttarakhand and Nitika Pant of Chhattisgarh, were allotted to Telangana.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah conveyed his wishes to the officers and exhorted them to serve with sincerity and integrity for fulfilling the smart police vision of the Prime Minister.

In his address, Academy Director Atul Karwal said that the nation has high expectations from the IPS probationers passing out from the academy and expressed confidence that they will rise to the occasion each and every time.

Kiran Shruti, who was the best all-round probationer of the batch, got the Prime Minister’s baton and Home Ministry’s revolver after the parade.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .