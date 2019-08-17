11 people lose sight after botched eye surgeries in Indore

By | Published: 6:07 pm

Indore: At least 11 people have lost their vision after alleged botched eye surgeries here. They were operated upon for cataract in a hospital run by a trust.

The surgeries were performed on 13 persons at Indore eye hospital on August 8. Around 11 people, including 9 residents of Dhar district, gradually lost sight of their eyes that were operated upon due to infection.

After the incident came to light, the Madhya Pradesh health department sealed the operation theatre of the hospital where the surgeries took place.

Madhya Pradesh Health Minister Tulsi Silawat has ordered the suspension of the license of the hospital and strict action against the guilty.

Silawat also said that a team of doctors from Chennai has been called in to treat the patients who lost their eyesight.