11 TMRS students in All India Shooting Championship

By | Published: 12:45 am

Hyderabad: Eleven students of Telangana Minorities Residential Schools have been selected for All India Shooting Championship 2019 in rifle/pistol events to be held in Gujarat in October.

The 11 students excelled in the 11th South Zone Shooting championship 2019 in rifle/pistol which was held in Kerala and got selected for all India shooting championship.

Abhishek of TMRS Saidabad boys-II secured silver medal and qualified for the national. Akshita of TMRS Asifnagar girls-I, Md Nouman of TMRS Khanapur boys-I, Rama Devi of TMRS Jagitial girls-I qualified for nationals. Maariya Taneem and Maryam of TMRS Saidabad girls-I, Sumaiya Lakshmi of TMRS Bahadurpura girls-I, Tayyaba of TMRS Jadcherla girls-I, Vasavi of TMRS Manchiryal girls-I, Saniya Anjum of TMRS Wanaparthy girls-I and M Shanmukha of TMRS Serlingampally boys qualified for pre-nationals.

Telangana Minorities Residential Educational Institutions Society secretary B Shafiullah said as result of rigorous training arranged with professional coaches, TMREIS students outperformed in the 11th south zone shooting championship.

