11-year-old raises Rs 6.2 lakh for underprivileged in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:08 am 11:47 pm

Hyderabad: An 11-year-old girl from the city has managed to raise nearly Rs.6.2 lakh under her initiative, ‘Care-ona’, which aims to help underprivileged families affected by the lockdown.

Ridhi, a 6th grade student at the International School of Hyderabad (ICRISAT), first started an initiative to distribute ration kits to 200 families. On realising that she is running out of money, Ridhi penned down a heart-warming letter to encourage support from her friends and family.

As help started pouring in, she started an online crowdfunding campaign on Milaap, with the help of her mother Shilpa.

“Ridhi came to us one day asking if she could donate her pocket money to help underprivileged people to buy basic supplies in this Covid-19 crisis. It moved us and we wanted to help her out as much as we could,” Shilpa said.

The girl did her groundwork and came up with items in a supply kit. She was able to reach her goal of Rs 1.3 lakhs in just two days. The first round of distribution happened on April 2 with the help of Cyberabad police.

“Later, she realised that we have ran out of supply kits. That’s when she decided to raise more money,” her mother said.

An NGO named TEA Cares Foundation came forward to help her raise funds, procure supplies and help in packing. Cyberabad police helped Ridhi identify the most vulnerable people/places without ration cards. Each supply kit that costs around Rs 650 includes 5 kg of rice, 1 kg lentils, 1 kg salt, 200 g chilli powder, 1 litre cooking oil and two soap bars.

So far, over 700 kits have been distributed to the people of Nadigada Tanda of Miyapur, and Chanda Naik Thanda of Madhapur. She is now planning to distribute over 800 kits.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .