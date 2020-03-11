11-year-old twin Jain monks to exhibit unique memory skills in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:32 am

Hyderabad: Walking all the way from Surat in Gujarat to Hyderabad, a pair of 11-year-old twin Jain monks will exhibit their unique memory skills during a ‘Balshataavadhan’ programme to be held at Classic Gardens in Balamrai here on March 22.

The twins, Namichandrasagar Maharaj Saheb and Nemichandrasagar Maharaj Saheb, have the ability to retain any 100 random words or things told to them by an assemblage, according to the monks’ disciple Mahashatavadhani Abhinandansagarji Maharajsaheb at the Jain Temple in Begum Bazaar here on Tuesday.

He said the twins had the ability to recollect and describe those 100 words or things in order, either forward or reverse or in random. Organised by the Meditation Research Foundation in association with Balshataavadhan Ayjan Samithi, the ‘Balshataavadhan’, which means paying attention to 100 things at the same time.

According to Abhinandansagarji, the siblings reached the pinnacle of ‘Shathavadhan’ stage with indomitable will-power, meditation, yoga, hard work, concentration, and blessings of their gurus. They have not only memorised 7,000 slokas (verses) of The Jain Agamas, but also are well versed in ‘Bhagavad Gita’, ‘Bible’, ‘Quran’, and ‘Guru Granth Sahib. They can speak and interpret in 10 different languages.

Hailing from Surat, the twins, earlier known as Dhruv and Dhairya, performed ‘Samyukthavadhan’ and ‘Ardhashathavadhan’ at the age of eight years. They received their tutelage on basic principles of life such as moral values, culture, Jainism and life skills from their parents – Sonal Ben and Piyush Bhai. Piyush Bhai, is a diamond merchant from Gujarat.

Initially having studied up to Class I in regular academics, later, for two years, they received training on leading an ascetic life from their guru. At the age of nine, they accepted sainthood (deeksha) in Surat.

They covered 5,000 km on foot and delivered motivational speeches in 10 different languages such as Sanskrit, Prakrit, Hindi, Marathi, Gujarati, Punjabi, Kannada and Urdu.

