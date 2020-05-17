110 persons donate blood in Sangareddy

By | Published: 6:52 pm

Sangareddy: As many as 110 donors donated blood during a blood donation programme collectively conducted by Sri Balaji Foundation, Winners Foundation and Red Cross Society at Bharathi Nagar of RC Puram Mandal in Sanagreddy district on Sunday.

Speaking on the occasion, President of Winners Foundation, Arikepudi Raghu said they decided to conduct a blood donation camp since blood banks in the area were in serious need of blood. Since people suffering from Thalassemia and some other diseases were in a serious need of regular transfusion of blood,

Raghu said the Foundation motivated the local youth donate blood to meet the demand. In view of the lockdown, stocks in blood banks had come down considerably. BDL Additional General Manager, Krishna Sai, Navabharath Nirman Sena, Mettu Sridhar, BJP leader, Gadila Srikanth Goud, Corporator, Sindhuadharsh Reddy and others were present.

