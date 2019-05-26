1,100 kg of Ganja worth 2.27 crore seized in Andhra Pradesh

By | Published: 1:10 pm 1:12 pm

Hyderabad: Over 1,100 kg of ganja worth over Rs 2.27 crore had been seized by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) at Vijayawada and one person arrested in this connection, the agency said Sunday.

The seizure was made on May 24 when the DRI officers, acting on specific intelligence, intercepted a cargo vehicle and searched it at Vijayawada, in neighboring Andhra Pradesh.

They seized 1,137.30 kg of ganja valued at Rs 2,27,46,000 being transported illegally under the cover of bulk cargo of Phosphogypsum to Hyderabad, a release from the DRI Hyderabad Zonal Unit said.

The narcotic substance was seized under the provisions of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985 and one person arrested in this, it said adding further investigation was in progress.

