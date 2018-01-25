1,100 new CA members for Institute of Chartered Accountants of India

By | Published: 1:01 am

Hyderabad: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) on Wednesday organised its annual convocation to award certificates of membership to more than 1,100 new members.

Rank holders of the recent CA examinations in the city were felicitated at the event. Chevella MP Konda Vishweshwar Reddy was the chief guest and Animal Husbandry Secretary Sandeep Kumar Sultania was the guest of honour at the ceremony organised at Satya Sai Nigamagamam.

ICAI is a prominent accounting body, the second largest in the world, with more than 2.80 lakh members and conducts convocation twice every year to award the Certificate of Membership to newly-enrolled members and to encourage bonhomie in the CA fraternity, according to a press release.