112 naxals held in Telangana in 2019

Hyderabad: The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has said that 112 Left Wing Extremists (LWE) were arrested in Telangana in 2019 as against 113 in 2018. Two each civilians and LWEs were killed in separate incidents and only eight incidents took place in the State last year. In all, 1,276 LWEs were arrested in 10 States– Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Odisha, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal in 2019.

There were 670 incidents reported in these 10 States that were affected by the LWEs and 150 civilians and 145 LWEs lost their lives last year. According to the MHA’s data related to LWE violence, the number of incidents came down in the State since 2017. There were five incidents in 2017 while 11 incidents took place in 2018 and eight in 2019. The notable factor was that not a single person from the security forces was killed since 2017 in Telangana, the MHA said.

The details of damages caused to public property by LWEs were, however, maintained by State governments concerned, it said. To combat LWE menace, the Central government formulated a national policy and an action plan in 2015, which envisages a multi-pronged approach comprising security, development and ensuring rights and entitlements of local communities among others.

The Central government also approved a ‘Special Central Assistance’ for most LWE affected districts with an outlay of Rs 3,000 crore from 2017-18 to 2019-20. Under the scheme, funds were provided to States to fill critical gaps in public infrastructure and services in most LWE-affected districts.

Presently, 30 districts in seven States are covered under the scheme. A sum of Rs 1,775 crore has been released to States till date for the most LWE affected districts.

Adilabad, Bhadradri-Kothagudem, Jayashankar-Bhupalpally, Khammam, Komaram-Bheem, Mancherial, Peddapally and Warangal Rural in Telangana were covered under the scheme, the MHA said.

