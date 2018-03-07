115 more tanks to be taken up under MK-IV

By | Published: 11:21 pm

Hyderabad: The State Government on Wednesday issued administrative sanction for rejuvenation of 115 more minor irrigation tanks at a cost of Rs 20.11 crore.

Some 4,721 acres of land in the ayacut of the tanks will be benefited by the decision. Of the 115 tanks given administrative sanction, 31 are in Sangareddy and 24 in Rangareddy.

As on March 6, in all 3,570 minor irrigation tanks were given administrative sanctions under Mission Kakatiya Phase IV. Some 2,62,232 acres of land in the ayacut of the tanks will be benefited. Rejuvenation of the 3,570 tanks that got administrative approval is estimated to cost Rs 1,072 crore.