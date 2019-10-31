115 paddy procurement centres to be set up in Khammam

By | Published: 12:30 am

Khammam: As many as 115 paddy procurement centres would be set up in Khammam, said District Collector RV Karnan.

He said paddy production was high this kharif season and of the five lakh tonnes of paddy estimated to be produced in the district, nearly three lakh tonnes would be procured offering minimum support price.

Collector Karnan held a meeting here on Wednesday with the officials of revenue, agriculture, rural development and cooperative department to review arrangements for the procurement of paddy and cotton.

He told the officials to set up 98 assistance centres at market yards and ginning mills to help cotton farmers in selling the produce at minimum support price. Agriculture extension officers, tahsildars, IKP staff, VROs and VRAs must work in coordination to ensure smooth procurement of paddy and cotton.

Karnan directed mandal-level agriculture officers and extension officers to compile the data of tenant farmers and issue identity cards to them from Thursday. Steps to determine and certify moisture content in cotton have to made at all markets yards and ginning mills.

Farmers should be educated that cotton with below eight per cent moisture content could fetch good price. Similarly, officers should ensure that farmers sell paddy at minimum support price.

Karnan wanted paddy procurement centres with all facilities to be set up within a week at places that were convenient to farmers.

