119 BC residential schools thrown open in Telangana

By | Published: 1:23 am

Hyderabad: In the wake of increasing response to government residential schools, the State government is planning to open more residential junior colleges on the lines of residential schools from 2021-22. Social Welfare Minister Koppula Eeshwar made the announcement while inaugurating the Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Telangana Backward Classes Welfare Residential Schools at Mansoorabad in LB Nagar on Hyderabad city outskirts on Monday.

The State government opened 119 BC residential schools, one in each Assembly constituency in the State on Monday. In all, 63 residential schools were allotted to boys and the remaining 56 for girls. Ministers and legislators inaugurated the residential schools in their respective constituencies. In all, about 92,340 students would be pursuing their studies in these schools from the current academic year.

Eeshwar said the development of a State depends on the quality of education provided in the government schools and Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao took it up as a mission to improve the quality of education system soon after the State formation. “Due to his initiative, the BC residential schools numbering just 19 before the State formation had now grown to 261 residential schools. Quality of education also has been improved in these schools on par with the corporate schools and colleges resulting in a huge demand for seats,” he said.

The Minister announced that after examining the feasibility, the State government will consider opening more residential junior colleges in the State to meet the needs of students coming out from the residential schools. “Students of government residential colleges secured seats in medical and engineering entrance exams on par with those studying in corporate junior colleges. This was achieved due to commitment of teachers and other officials,” he added.

Home Minister Mohd Mahmood Ali and Sports Minister V Srinivas Goud stated that Telangana State was setting an example for others by providing quality education for the poor and the needy. They stated that students will get special coaching in entrance exams such as IIT and NEET besides access to computer education and well-equipped laboratories which are better than corporate schools and colleges.

