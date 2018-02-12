119 BC Residential Schools to start in Telangana next year: Minister

By | Published: 12:20 am

Nizamabad: The Telangana government will start 119 BC Residential Schools in the State from next year, said BC Welfare and Forest Minister Jogu Ramanna on Sunday.

Speaking after a surprise inspection of an integrated girl’s hostel at Bodhan, the Minster said Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao decided to launch 119 BC Residential Schools from the next academic year and added that funds would be allocated for them in the upcoming budget.

He also said that Telangana State government has been allocating funds more than any other State in the country for BC welfare. Last year, the State set aside Rs 5,070 crore for BC welfare, he added.

Ramnna, accompanied by the district BC Welfare officer Vimala, visited the hostel without any police escort and media presence. He inspected the kitchen, and various amenities provided at the hostel. He also spoke to several students about the facilities at the hostel and expressed happiness at the way the hostel was being run.

During his interaction, students asked the Minister to provide hot water facility and a library in the hostel. The Minister promised the students that a solar water heater would be installed soon and a library would also be set up in the hostel.

He also inspected nursery of the Forest Department at Mosra village of Varni mandal.