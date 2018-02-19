119 booked in Hyderabad for drunk driving

By | Published: 12:21 am

Hyderabad: The enforcement against drunk driving near Jubilee Hills on Saturday night had the city traffic police erroneously checking a transgender who was occupying passenger seat, for blood alcohol concentration levels.

According to a senior traffic police officer, the transgender, whose details were not disclosed, lost cool and started arguments at being subjected to the check. After clarifying that another person was driving the vehicle, the police allowed them to leave and no challan was issued.

Meanwhile, as many as 119 cases were booked during the enforcement drive under the Jubilee Hills Traffic Police Station limits on Saturday night.

According to Assistant Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Koteshwar Rao, the drive was conducted in eight different places and teams from six traffic police stations were deployed.

During the drive, police issued 119 challans against the offenders and seized their vehicles.

“A total of 81 two-wheelers and 36 four-wheelers were seized,” he said, adding that the offenders were asked to collect their vehicles after fulfilling all due court procedures.