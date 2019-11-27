119 students taken ill after lunch in Medak

By | Published: 11:52 pm

Medak: As many as 119 students of Primary School, Thimmanagar in Medak taken ill after having lunch at the school on Wednesday.

As they have started vomiting an hour after having lunch, the villagers shifted all the students to Government Hospital, Medak. As 119 students, their family members, relatives, officials, public representatives and media persons arrived at the hospital all of sudden, there was chaos at the hospital for a while.

However, the hospital staff led by Superintendent, Dr Chandrashekar responded quickly in arranging beds and administering saline and medicine to all the students.

Meanwhile, District Educational Officer, Ramesh Kumar made a visit to the hospital. After talking to doctors, the staff of the school and parents of the students, the DEO told the reporters that the students had brinjal curry and patchipulusu (tamarind soup) in lunch today. He further said that the doctors told them that students may be suffering from indigestion because the tamarind soup was too sour. DEO ordered a probe into the incident. The doctors have started discharging some students as they have recovered.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.