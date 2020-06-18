119 villages to get CC roads soon: Narsampet MLA

By | Published: 6:13 pm

Warangal Rural: Narsampet MLA Peddi Sudharshan Reddy on Thursday said the State government had sanctioned Rs 13.10 crore for construction of the internal CC roads in 119 villages in the constituency.

“We were able to utilise the funds 100 per cent to become the only constituency in the State that had utilised the funds completely,” he added. The MLA inaugurated the CC roads constructed at Ashok Nagar, Budharaopet, Kothur, Dharmaraopet, Mangalivaripeta, Ragampet, Manubothulagadda and Dabbirpet villages in Khanapur mandal.

He said that the construction of the internal CC roads in Khanapur mandal was taken up with Rs 1.38 crore. “Despite Covid pandemic crisis, we have ensured the construction of the roads,” he said and thanked Ministers K T Rama Rao and Errabelli Dayakar Rao for their support. “We will also take up the construction of the internal CC roads in the remaining villages also. Each village and each thanda will get the CC roads in the second phase,” Sudharshan Reddy said. ODCMS chairman Gugulothu Ramaswamy Naik, MPP, ZPTC and other local representatives attended the inaugural programmes.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .