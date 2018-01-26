12.37 lakh acre in Telangana to get water for yasangi

By | Published: 9:55 pm 9:57 pm

Hyderabad: Over 12.37 lakh acre will be given water for Yasangi (Rabi) crop from three major irrigation projects – Sriramsagar, Nizam Sagar and Nagarjuna Sagar.

Minister for Irrigation T Harish Rao, who reviewed the arrangements being made to meet the irrigation needs of farmers at Jala Soudha on Friday, wanted every drop of water available to be utilised judiciously so as to ensure supply even to the tail-end ayacut.

He asked the chief engineers of the projects to be on field ensuring round the clock presence at the canal system as part of the massive exercise taken up for regulation of water supply. He asked the irrigation staff including the superintending engineers and executive engineers to coordinate with the revenue staff and take the help of district collectors and local elected representatives also.

The Minister said that 5.25 lakh acre would be given irrigation for Yasangi under Nagarjuna Sagar left canal, 1,51 lakh acre under Nizam Sagar project, 4.07 lakh acre under the SRSP (in the upper reaches of Lower Manair Dam (LMD) and 1.52 lakh acre under LMD. Water supply would be regulated adopting on and off mode.