12 children injured as auto overturns in Wanaparthy

Wanaparthy: As an RTC didn’t stop to pick-up school children, they took a seven-seater auto to commute, which overturned, injuring 12 children on Wednesday. All the children have been given treatment and are safe.

The incident happened near Annaram village under Panugal mandal on Wednesday morning.

All the children are residents of Annaram thanda and were studying in Panugal High School. As the driver of the bus failed to pick them up, they chose to commute by auto instead.

Due to negligent driving of the auto driver, the auto overturned. 12 children were injured and 5 of them received serious injuries. According to Sushindra Rao, Wanaparthy DEO, all the children were shifted to Government Hospital in Wanaparthy and are out of danger.

Narasimha, one of the injured who needs to go through a minor operation on the cheek, has been shifted to a hospital in Mahabubnagar. Minister Jupally Krishna Rao also paid a visit to Wanaparthy Government Hospital and interacted with the children.