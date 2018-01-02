12-hour search for a shunt saves a life in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:17 am 12:42 am

Hyderabad: A 12-hour frantic search by health volunteers culminated in saving the life of a 9-year-old girl on Monday. Safura, the only daughter of a widowed domestic help, was suffering from brain tuberculosis (TB) and hydrocephalus, or fluid accumulation in the brain.

A ventriculoperitoneal Shunt (VP Shunt) was needed to drain the excess fluid-build from her brain. She was posted for surgery on Monday at 11 am, but Osmania General Hospital said there was no shunt available in the market.

Two volunteers from Helping Hands Foundation went on a hunt since Sunday night and managed to find one VP Shunt from a pharmacy near Niloufer Hospital. As a result, the scheduled surgery was performed on time successfully.