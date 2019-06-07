12 Indians killed in Dubai bus accident

By | Published: 1:48 am

Jeddah: A total of 12 Indians were killed in the horrific bus crash in Al Rashidiya that claimed 17 lives on Thursday. The bus was travelling from Muscat to Dubai with 31 passengers – most of them working in Dubai, who had gone to spend their Eid Holidays in Muscat and were on their way back- when it crashed into a signboard that indicates entry ban for trucks at Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road in Dubai.

Among the 12 Indians who were killed in the accident six were Malayalees, and the remaining from Maharashtra & Rajasthan.

Indian Consulate in Dubai on Friday has confirmed that the total death toll of Indians in the accident is 12. “We have confirmed that 12 Indian deaths in total,” said Indian Consul General Vipul.

Vipul had visited hospital and police station immediately after the incident on Thursday night and also deputed staff at Rashidia Police station and hospital to assist families of deceased and injured.

The image released by Mowsalat, Omani Public Transport Company that owned the bus shows the roof of the left side of the bus to be severely damaged. The authorities, however, did not mention what led the driver to crash into the traffic sign but according to sources it might be the sun shine from opposite side that caused confusion & finally lead to the accident

Most of the passengers who were seated on the left side of the bus died in the accident.

External Affairs Minister of India Dr. S. Jaishankar expressed his condolences.

