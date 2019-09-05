12 injured as Land Cruiser overturns on Srisailam highway

By | Published: 8:02 pm

Nagarkurnool: At least 12 persons received minor injuries when the Land Cruiser they were travelling in overturned on the ghat road near Domalapenta village in Amrabad mandal on Srisailam highway on Thursday morning.

The incident happened when the passengers were going from Hyderabad to Srisailam dam to immerse Lord Ganesha in Krishna River. All the passengers were reported to be out of danger and were given medical treatment.

