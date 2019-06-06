12 members of CLP merged with TRSLP

By | Published: 8:36 pm

Hyderabad: In a major move that deprived the Congress Legislature Party of its official status as the main opposition in the State Legislative Assembly, the majority breakaway group the CLP was merged with the Telangana Rashtra Samiti Legislature Party on Thursday.

In all 12 Congress MLAs, approached the Speaker, Pocharam Srinivas Reddy in the day and gave a letter urging him to treat them as members of the TRSLP as they constituted the required two thirds of the 18- member Congress Legislature Party in the House.

The breakaway MLAs will not attract the provisions of anti-defection law as they have agreed for such merger as required under sub para (2) of Paragraph 4 of the Tenth Schedule to the Constitution. Originally, the 119- member House had 19 members elected on the Congress Party ticket.

Following his election as the Member of Parliament from Nalgonda Parliamentary Constituency, the TPCC President N Uttam Kumar Reddy resigned as MLA on Wednesday following which, the total number of MLAs in CLP was reduced to 8.

The leader of the TRS Legislature Party has also communicated to the speaker that his party had agreed to the merger of the 12 members of the CLP into the TRSLP and requested him to take necessary action.

Secretary to State Legislature Dr V Narasimhulu said in a bulletin that the speaker had taken note that the 12 members of the CLP constitute two thirds of its total members in the Assembly and they are deemed to have been merged with the TRSLP. Accordingly seats are allotted to them along with members of TRS in the house, he said

