12 MPs from Telangana are first timers to Lok Sabha

By | Published: 1:17 am

Hyderabad: Of the 17 newly elected Members of Parliament from Telangana, as many as 12 members, including one woman, are going to step into the Parliament for the first time.

Some of the elected members tasted their first electoral victory while some have upgraded their status from an MLA to MPs.

Incidentally, many of the MPs the State is sending to Lok Sabha are young. The lone woman MP from Telangana is 38 year old BSc graduate Maloth Kavitha of TRS who got elected from Mahabubabad Lok Sabha seat.

She is the daughter of Dornakal MLA DS Redya Naik and represented Mahabubabad Assembly Constituency in 2009. In the case of 42-year-old Borlakunta Venkatesh Nethakani who got elected from Peddapalli (SC) Constituency, he has a different set of skills altogether. He holds a doctorate in Law and is an activist of Telangana Nethakani Mahar Rights Protection Society and fights for the rights of the community.

Venkatesh contested unsuccessfully in the last Assembly elections from Chennur seat.

The other first time and young MPs are Bandi Sanjay Kumar and D Arvind of BJP and G Ranjith Reddy of TRS who won the Chevella Lok Sabha seat.

Coming from a humble background, Sanjay Kumar registered an impressive victory in Karimnagar against a senior like Boinapally Vinod Kumar, the sitting MP. Lady luck smiled on him now after his defeat in last Assembly elections from Karimnagar Constituency.

Dharmapuri Arvind, the younger son of senior politician D Srinivas, states that his grandfather was in Jan Sangh and hence he inherited his ideology, and cites that as the reason for his BJP affiliation. He got elected from Nizamabad seat.

Similarly, former MLAs Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, Soyam Bapu Rao, A Revanth Reddy and G Kishan Reddy also recorded their first victory in Lok Sabha elections. All of them have been MLAs in the past.