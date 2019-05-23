12 players share lead in chess championship

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 12:43 am

Hyderabad: A total of 12 players in boys category and four players in girls category are sharing the lead at the end of the first day of the Telangana State under-17 chess championship at Hyderabad Boat Club, Tank Bund on Thursday.

In the boys category, K Sarath Chandra, Hruthiklokesh, RS Sharan, Rohit Yadav, Sai Mahathi, Aromal, Suhas, Rudra Rakshith, Shruthik Sravagni, Karthik Arige, Surya Alakanti and B Vivek are leading with two points from rounds, while Sibi , Cheeti Anirudh, Shavas Sai Boddu, Pradyumna, Vihaan Chowdary and Varun Sai share second position with 1.5 points.

In the girls category, V Nanditha, Shriya Reddy, Keerthi Ghanta and Bharatkoti Sneha secured two points from two rounds and are sharing the lead. Sevitha Viju, Sai Charitha Varenya, Shree Shanthi and Deekshitha are sharing second position with one point.

