12 succumb to COVID-19 in West Bengal, death toll rises to 463

By | Published: 1:02 am

Kolkata: Twelve people in West Bengal succumbed to COVID-19 on Saturday, taking the death toll to 463, bulletin of the state health department said.

All of the 12 deaths were because of comorbidities where COVID-19 was incidental, it added.

Five people from North 24 Parganas, four from Kolkata, two persons from South 24 Parganas and one from Howrah died in the last 24 hours, the bulletin said.

Since Friday, a total of 454 fresh cases of COVID-19 have been reported from different districts of the state, pushing the total number of confirmed cases here to 10,698, it stated.

Kolkata recorded the highest single-day spike of 158 new cases followed by 69 and 62 in neighbouring North 24 Parganas and Howrah districts respectively, the bulletin said.

Forty-nine cases were reported from Paschim Medinipore, 28 from South 24 Parganas, 13 from Purba Medinipore, 10 from Nadia and six from Murshidabad, four from Hooghly, three from Bankura, two from Purba Burdwan and one from Birbhum districts, it added.

According to the bulletin, 49 fresh cases have been found in the districts of North Bengal with the maximum of 25 from Jalpaiguri, 12 from Coochbehar, four from Darjeeling, three from Alipurduar and two from Malda districts.

Kalimpong, Uttar Dinajpur and Dakshin Dinajpur reported one case each, it said.

On Saturday, 336 people have been discharged from different hospitals of the state after recovering from the disease.

At present, there are 5,693 active cases in the state and a total of 4,542 people have been cured.

In the last 24 hours, 9,008 samples have been tested for coronavirus, taking the total number of such clinical examinations conducted in the state to 3,24,707.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .