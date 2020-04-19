12 tonnes of PDS rice seized, two held in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:14 am

Hyderabad: The Task Force police in coordination with the Civil Supplies department on Saturday arrested two persons on charges of illegally procuring rice distributed through Public Distribution System (PDS) from the city and transporting it to Karnataka.

Twelve tonnes of PDS rice, a van and an auto trolley were seized from the possession of the arrested persons identified as Mohammed Moshin Qureshi (32) of Sahastripuram and S Ramanjaneyulu (26) of Kandikalgate in Uppuguda, said Chakravarty Gummi, Task Force Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police.

The duo was working as drivers. After he came in contact with PDS rice sellers and buyers, Qureshi hatched a plan to sell the rice purchased illegally at a high price to persons known to him in Humnabad, Karnataka.

The State government is supplying 12 kg PDS rice to each ration cardholder free of cost because of lockdown.

Taking advantage of the situation, Qureshi purchased PDS rice from cardholders with the help of Ramanjaneyulu at an economical price. After procuring nearly 12 tonnes of rice, he loaded it in an auto trolley and a van to transport it to Humnabad.

Acting on a tip-off, the police nabbed the two persons and seized the rice. The arrested persons along with the seized material were handed over to the Chantrinaka police for further action.

