12-year-old boy electrocuted in Medchal

Keerthan, a class seven student of a private school in Neredmet, stayed with his parents and a younger brother

By | Published: 6:16 pm

Hyderabad: A 12-year-old boy was electrocuted when he came into contact with a live electric wire while trying to remove a kite tangled to it at Sri Sai Nagar in Neredmet here on Saturday late evening.

Keerthan, a class seven student of a private school in Neredmet, stayed with his parents and a younger brother. According to the police, the incident occurred when the boy went to the terrace of his neighbour’s house to fly a kite alone. While flying, the kite got entangled to the electric wire which was passing near the parapet wall.

“He is suspected to have tried to remove the tangled kite and in the attempt came into contact with the live wire. He received shock and fell on the spot,” police said.

The neighbours rushed to his rescue and shifted to a private hospital in AS Rao Nagar, where doctors declared him dead.

Based on a complaint from Keerthan’s father Kumar, the Neredmet police booked a case and took up the investigation.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .