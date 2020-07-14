12 year old girl goes missing in Patancheru

By | Published: 8:22 pm

Sangareddy: A-12-year-old girl went missing from her house during the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday at Indresham village of Patancheru Mandal.

The girl was identified as Orpu Gangoli, daughter of Orpu Yellaiah and Bujjamma, residents of New Colony near Indresham village. Sub-inspector of Police Patancheru Ch Prasad Rao, who registered a case, launched a search to trace the girl.

