12-year-old girl raped & hanged from tree in Assam, 7 students held

By | Published: 1:00 pm

Tezpur: Seven boys, who appeared for their class 10 board examinations, were apprehended for allegedly raping and killing a 12-year-old girl in Assam’s Biswanath district, police said.

The girl was hanged from a tree after the crime that occurred on Friday in Chakla village under the jurisdiction of Gohpur police station, they said on Sunday.

A senior police officer told PTI that the culprits, all of them High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) examinees,were nabbed by a police team on Sunday.

After an examination, the accused had called the victim to a house on the pretext of organising a party and raped her, the officer said.

It is suspected that the girl was raped on Friday night and then hanged from a tree in a forest near the house, the senior police officer said.

The body was found on Saturday.