12 years jail to man for raping 4-year-old in Hyderabad

By | Published: 10:25 pm

Hyderabad: A local court in Nalgonda on Monday sentenced a man to undergo rigorous imprisonment for 12 years for raping a four-year-old girl after luring her with a chocolate. The court also imposed fine of Rs 10,000 on him.

The convicted person is A Krishnaiah alias Krishna (54), a resident of Bhongir and a native of Warangal. In January, the girl had gone out of her house when Krishnaiah lured her with a chocolate, took her to his room and raped her. Her parents who searched found the child with Krishnaiah in his room. Following a complaint from her mother, the Bhongir police arrested Krishna.