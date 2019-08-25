12 yrs on, still victims of twin blasts fight for justice in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:33 am

Hyderabad: Families of the victims of Gokul Chat and Lumbini Park bomb blasts demanded immediate deliver of justice by punishing the perpetrators.

On Sunday, marking the 12th anniversary of the twin blasts, kin of those who died in the incident and others visited Gokul Chat eatery and paid tributes to the victims of the terror attack. Similarly, social activists visited the Lumbini Park open auditorium and offered their tributes.

The twin blasts which occurred on 25 August 2007 claimed 44 lives and left 65 injured. The case was investigated by the National Investigation Agency. In August last, the court awarded death sentence to two Indian Mujahideen operatives Md Ismail Chowdhari and Aneeq Shafique Sayeed, while another one, Anjum Ashan was sentenced to life imprisonment.

Today, the management of the Gokul Chat bhandar kept the eatery shut to mark the 12th anniversary of the blast. However, the Lumbini Park was kept open and it being Sunday, people kept flocking the place. Security at the park was beefed up by the police.

The families of the victim demanded that the government instead of feeding the convicts of the gruesome attack go ahead with the punishment. “While we have been suffering due to the gory blast, the convicted are comfortably spending their time in prison,” said Syed Raheem, who lost his left eye in the blast.

