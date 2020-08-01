120 beds will be made available for Covid-19 patients in 10 days: Collector

By | Published: 4:05 pm 4:23 pm

Warangal Urban: District incharge collector M Haritha has directed the officials to make 120 beds available for the Covid-19 patients at the Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojana (PMSSY) hospital built on the premises of the Kakatiya Medical College (KMC) in Warangal in 10 days. She along with KMC principal Dr S Sandhya and MGMH incharge Superintendent Dr Nagarjuna Reddy inspected the arrangements being made to set up oxygen and ventilator facilities to the beds at the hospital here on Saturday.

Speaking on the occasion, she said, “The government has decided to convert the 250-bed PMSSY hospital into the Covid-19 hospital in view of the rise in the Corona positive cases in the erstwhile Warangal district. On the other hand, Covid-19 patients from erstwhile Karimnagar and Khammam districts are admitted to the MGM Hospital thus increasing burden on the MGMH. Keeping this in view, it was decided to provide treatment to the Covid-19 patients at the PMSSY hospital,”

The State government has released Rs 12 crore to the PMSSY hospital to make facilities at the hospital. “We are also taking measures to recruit the doctors, medical staff and sanitation staff for the PMSSY hospital,” she said and added that the proposal to increase the number of the beds at the MGMH was already put before the government. The collector also said that they were taking steps through the Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC) to cremate the bodies of those who died of Covid-19 as some people are not coming forward to cremate the bodies of their dear ones due to different reasons. Appealing to the people to take precautions not to contract the Covid-19 by maintaining physical distance and wearing masks, she also said that people with Covid-19 symptoms must visit the nearest Primary Health Centre (PHC) or UPHC to get tested for the Covid-19.

