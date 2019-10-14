$120 bn gaming industry set to grow

By | Business Bureau | Published: 6:06 pm

Hyderabad: The gaming industry estimated to be worth $120 billion, is the largest segment within the entertainment industry, led by China, USA, Europe, Japan and Korea. The significant increase in the internet access is facilitating growth in the gaming industry with close to 87 per cent of the entire world population having access to the World Wide Web.

India is catching up from being a services provider to a game development destination. Game development and designing is not just a growing, viable career option in India, but can be pursued by anyone who has enough passion in this field. There is huge employment potential for young aspirants within India as it evolves from an outsourcing hub for international gaming companies to game content development. There are over 120 game development organisations, which have operations in India already.

There is a huge void of game developers in India. The country’s culture and heritage offer tremendous content development opportunities for game developers, and this is a great opportunity for the industry to grow. “To drive this progress, talent must rise”, says Rajesh Rao, chairperson IGDC 2019 (India Game Developer Conference 2019).

Rajesh Rao adds, to be a good game developer it is important to be sustainable and to have a career progression. Focused courses in schools and colleges in alignment with the industry, will help solve unemployment problem that is plaguing the country right now, thus, creating a career option of choice for a vast number of talented young students and young professionals.

“The reality is, gaming is an enormous form of entertainment,” Rajesh states. The need of the hour is to evangelise gaming as a career, entertainment, and clear all misconception about gaming.”

In India, city of Hyderabad is the most aggressive player with big plans for animation, gaming and incubation hubs, to propel the gaming industry with initiatives from Government of Telangana collaborating with industry volunteers.

With events such as the two-day conference, IGDC 2019 (India Game Developer Conference), from November 22-23rd, in Hyderabad, the industry expects further boost in stature, highlighting opportunities in new tech, emerging trends, besides opportunities for game developers have access to expert network, investors, publishers. Intensive workshops relevant for the industry will be the real catalysts for growth of the industry.

