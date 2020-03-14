1,200 check dams in two years: Harish Rao 

By | Published: 9:11 pm

Hyderabad: The State government will take up construction of 1,200 check dams on streams in command area of major and medium irrigation projects with an estimated cost of Rs 3,825 crore over the next two financial years. While construction of 600 check dams will begin shortly after commencement of 2020-21 financial year, the remaining 600 check dams will be constructed in 2021-22.

After formation of Telangana State, the government took up construction of 146 check dams for irrigating about 56,776 acres. While 53 of them have been completed, the remaining check dams are in various stages of construction.

Speaking during Question Hour in the State Assembly on Saturday, Finance Minister T Harish Rao said the State had the right to utilise 1,253 tmc water from Godavari and Krishna rivers, which was denied to Telangana region in erstwhile Andhra Pradesh. “But soon after the State formation, the government focused on making optimum usage of available water. To prevent pilferage of water from various projects as well as use water available in small streams and rivulets, the State government took up construction of check dams,” he said.

The Minister said after construction of all 1,200 check dams, the State would be able to store about 15 tmc of water which can be used to irrigate about three lakh acres. Further, the groundwater levels also would improve in surrounding areas, he added.

“Funds for construction of these check dams have already been allotted by Nabard. We will examine any fresh proposals only after completing construction of the check dams,” he declared.

