1,200 take part in Hyderabad Triathlon

Hyderabad: Over 1,200 enthusiasts participated in the 10th edition of Hyderabad Triathlon held on Sunday at GMC Balayogi Gachibowli Stadium and ICFAI Business School, Donthanapally.

The event conducted by the Great Hyderabad Adventure Club (GHAC) drew a footfall of over 3,000 spectators. The mini triathlon was targeted toward young kids of age five and above and consisted of 50 meters swimming, 4 km cycling and 1 km running, according to a press release.

Hyderabad Triathlon is the brainchild of Deepam Morparia, board member of the GHAC, and it includes triathlons and duathlons of varying levels so as to solicit participation from kids and first-time athletes to professional/ amateur athletes.

A triathlon involves three sporting disciplines of swimming, cycling and running, while the duathlon involves cycling and running. It is a test of strength, stamina, and endurance and all about pushing the limits of the participants, the release said. The overall event was managed by a team of 400 volunteers from the GHAC and the care was taken to make the participation, safe, enriching and a wonderful experience, the release added.

