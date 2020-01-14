122 cockfight knives seized, seven persons held in Kothagudem

By | Published: 11:56 pm

Kothagudem: The police seized as many as 122 knives meant to be used in cockfighting and have bound over seven persons who were planning to organise cockfighting on the occasion of Sankranti.

Kothagudem Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) SM Ali addressing a press meet here on Tuesday informed that Chandrukonda Sub-Inspector Rajesh Kumar and staff who were engaged in patrolling have spotted a few persons moving suspiciously at Maddukur village in Chandrukonda mandal in the district during late evening hours of Monday.

When the police searched them they found knives used in cockfighting in their possession. On questioning them they revealed that a person named Nadikuru Dharmayya of Maddukur village had made the knives and sold them.

The individuals have further confessed that they would take the knives to places like Tiruvuru, Kallur, Gongalapadu and places in West Godavari districts in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh to organise cockfighting, the DSP said.

Later the police have searched the house of Dharmayya and seized the cockfight knives.

The police have bound over A Mahender Reddy of Kothagudem, C Tirupathi Rao and O Ramu of Tiruvuru, D Ashok of Chatakonda, A Ranga Rao of Nuzividu and Moses Francis of Rudrampur in order to prevent them from conducting cockfighting. The DSP appealed to the public to celebrate Sankranti with devotion and spending time with family members but not to engage in cockfighting. Julurupad CI Nagaraju, Chandrugonda SI Rajesh Kumar and staff were present.

