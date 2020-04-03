1,221 paddy purchasing centres to be set up in Karimnagar

By | Published: 11:25 pm

Karimnagar: BC Welfare and Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar on Friday said 1,221 paddy purchasing centres would be set up to procure paddy crop across the district.

In a statement, the Minister said about 15,95,741 tonnes of paddy was expected to arrive since crop was sowed in 7,92,576 acres in 2019-20 rabi season.

According to government instructions, purchasing centres have been established at every village, he said and instructed officials to take precautionary measures in the wake of coronavirus.

Besides maintaining localities clean, drinking water and electricity arrangements should also be made. He advised officials to keep enough gunny bags and asked them to arrange tarpaulins to protect crop from rains.

Paddy purchased from farmers should immediately be shifted to rice mills. Agriculture officials and farmers’ coordination committees should work together and issue tokens to farmers, he advised.

The Minister also saw a demo of an anti-bacterial cabin at the Municipal Corporation. He said the town could fight the coronavirus threat as the administration reacted swiftly and took all precautionary measures when one of the Indonesian preachers, who toured in the town, tested positive for Covid-19.

