124 couples tie knot in mass wedding in Asifabad

Published: 12:23 am

SOMINI (KUMRAM BHEEM ASIFABAD): In a novel gesture, Koneru Trust hosted free mass wedding of 124 tribal couples including 21 from Maharashtra near the remote Somini village in Bejjur mandal bordering the neighbouring State on Wednesday. Zilla Parishad Chairperson Kova Laxmi, Adilabad MLA Jogu Ramanna, Sirpur (T) Koneru Konappa and former MP Nagesh were the chief guests of the event.

Couples from Mannewar, Koya and some other ethnic tribes from Bejjur, Penchikalpet, Koutala, Dahegoan, Chintalamanepalli, Sirpur (T) and Kaghaznagar mandals tied the knot amidst vedic chantings by priests traditional drum beating near the holy place where the idols of tribal deities Sammakka-Sarakka were altared.

Family members, relatives and friends of the couples graced the occasion. A festive mood prevailed at the venue on the banks of the picturesque Pranahita river, surrounded by lush greenery of cotton and red gram crops. The couples were later presented basic crockery, almirah, bed sheets and home appliances, sponsored by the Trust, a Kaghaznagar voluntary organization, which hosted over 300 marriages so far. The sleepy village came alive with arrival of tens of hundreds of kith and kin of the wedding couples.

The newly wedded pairs were then congratulated by the chief guests and local MLA Konappa. The couples then thanked the legislator for officiating the wedding ceremony on a grand scale amongst hundreds of guests and public representatives and officials. All attendees were provided lunch.

Couples exhilarated

Madavi Prakash, a groom from Jaihindpur village in Penchikalpet mandal, told ‘Telangana Today’ that he never thought his wedding would be performed in such a colourful manner as his parents were unable to officiate it owing to their poor financial status.

Speaking on the occasion, Kova Laxmi was all praise for Konappa for coming forward to organise the mass wedding of the tribal pairs. She said that she was fortunate to have witnessed the event. She congratulated the newly-wedded couples and blessed them. She added that Konappa’s gesture would remain in the hearts of the beneficiaries.

Jogu Ramanna said that only Konappa could host the mass weddings on such a grand note. “Konappa is always dedicated to serve the needy and in particular tribals of the segment. I felt happy to have attended the en masse marriages,” he said, adding that people of Sirpur (T) Assembly constituency were lucky to be represented the Konappa.

Konappa said that he accomplished the mass weddings with the help of local leaders of TRS and members of Koneru trust. He stated that he was fortunate to host the free marriages. He thanked the chief guests and people for gracing the event.

ZP chairperson Koneru Krishna Rao, Koneru Trust chairman Koneru Vamshi, Kaghaznagar Forest Divisional Officer Vijay Kumar, FRO Rajender, DSP BLN Swamy, CI Srinivas, Tahsildars, Mandal Parishad Development Officers, Mandal Parishad Presidents and ZPTC members of the seven mandals were present.

